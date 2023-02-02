Welcome!

Politics, international relations, EU, NATO, Ukraine, Russia — oh, c’mon, Lesia, who doesn’t write about that? Especially here on Substack. Everyone’s an expert, duh.

True that — but what if we spice it up with humor, unconventional thoughts, some first-hand exclusive insights, fresh angles, and stories that will inform the readers while also often putting a smile on their face?

Keeping things short and sweet

I don’t want to spam you — so let’s make a deal Fatboyslim-style: right here and right now. I’ll send you only those stories that I think will strike a chord with you — or those that are really-really big and time-sensitive.

How does that sound?

I want your feedback

This will come as a shocker but…I actually care about my readers. My idea of fun is not to write pieces where my inflated ego is omnipresent, with the goal of you telling me how awesome I am. I want to share what I know, make you smile, inform about the latest developments.

I’m open to your thoughts and ideas, regardless of who you are. If you’re a cat, I’m fine with that too. Meow.