And Now for Something Slightly Different

And Now for Something Slightly Different

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June 2026

Who Obstructs Ukraine's Justice Reforms?
Ukraine wants to join EU fast but for that, it needs to eradicate all the Yanukovych-era figures that threaten its development internally
  Lesia Dubenko
Dostoyevsky's Russia Hasn't Disappeared
While writers like Zola imagined ways out of poverty and injustice, Dostoyevsky returned again and again to murder, sacrifice, and despair
  Lesia Dubenko
The Secret to Armenian PM Success
Nikol Paszinian has just won the elections in Armenia in the most unexpected way
  Lesia Dubenko
Russian Desertion Rate Skyrockets
The situation is akin to WWI, says a Russian deserter based in Yerevan
  Lesia Dubenko
Kremlin's New Favorite Influencers
Russia's decision to invite Candace Owens and Andrew Tate to Russia is part of its expanded information war strategy
  Lesia Dubenko

May 2026

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