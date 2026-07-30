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How Iran Could Retaliate Against Ukraine
Tehran has threatened a response after a deadly strike on an Iranian vessel. I spoke to two Middle East experts to understand which retaliation…
Jul 30
•
Lesia Dubenko
Inside Ukraine’s MAGA Breakthrough
Russia spends billions on Conservative-tailored propaganda, but Ukraine still has truth on its side. The truth still works
Jul 27
•
Lesia Dubenko
6
11
Russia Reacts to Zelensky's Fedorov's Ouster
Who opens the champagne this time?
Jul 17
•
Lesia Dubenko
4
1
Why the NATO Summit in Ankara Actually Mattered
After years of war, Ukraine's security role in Europe finally reflects its human sacrifice
Jul 9
•
Lesia Dubenko
2
3
June 2026
Who Obstructs Ukraine's Justice Reforms?
Ukraine wants to join EU fast but for that, it needs to eradicate all the Yanukovych-era figures that threaten its development internally
Jun 24
•
Lesia Dubenko
11
3
Dostoyevsky's Russia Hasn't Disappeared
While writers like Zola imagined ways out of poverty and injustice, Dostoyevsky returned again and again to murder, sacrifice, and despair
Jun 14
•
Lesia Dubenko
2
The Secret to Armenian PM Success
Nikol Paszinian has just won the elections in Armenia in the most unexpected way
Jun 8
•
Lesia Dubenko
9
Russian Desertion Rate Skyrockets
The situation is akin to WWI, says a Russian deserter based in Yerevan
Jun 7
•
Lesia Dubenko
303
8
63
Kremlin's New Favorite Influencers
Russia's decision to invite Candace Owens and Andrew Tate to Russia is part of its expanded information war strategy
Jun 5
•
Lesia Dubenko
10
1
May 2026
Ukraine Has Long-Term American Problem
And the problem isn't Trump or Republicans, it's much more serious
May 19
•
Lesia Dubenko
2
4
3
Russia's Victory Day is Dehumanised
“Hey grandpa, here’s 200 millilitres of vodka" is not a way to honor a tragedy
May 9
•
Lesia Dubenko
7
2
1
Russians Finally Blow Up (Videos)
Both literally and figuratively - but is it enough to foster change?
May 5
•
Lesia Dubenko
3
2
© 2026 Lesia Dubenko
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