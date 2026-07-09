NATO finally moved closer to saying out loud what has been obvious for years: Ukraine is not merely a consumer of Western security

If you’ve opened this article thinking that I’m about to reveal the date of Ukraine’s accession to NATO, let’s haha together — or each by itself, depending on our respective levels of geopolitical optimism.

But the good news is still there.

The NATO summit, which took place in Ankara on July 7-8, mattered for reasons that go beyond the immediate practical announcements, such as substantial monetary support for Ukraine and the US decision to allow Kyiv to produce its own Patriot missiles.

Those are big things. Ukraine urgently needs air defense, and it needs long-term funding that is not assembled every time Russia commits another atrocity and Western capitals suddenly remember that wars require ammunition.

But the truly important part is political.

NATO finally moved closer to saying out loud what has been obvious for years: Ukraine is not merely a consumer of Western security. It is