Why The Good Tsar Is Failing His Serfs
Putin’s ratings are falling even in Kremlin-friendly polls despite voter intimidation
What does the average Russian do when things in the country begin to unravel? Protest? Resist?
Oh, you silly thing. They appeal to the tsar, seemingly unaware that it was his decisions that caused their suffering in the first place.
But now the tsar is not answering—and the serfs are beginning to notice. Even Russia’s state-linked pollsters are recording a visible decline in Putin’s support despite overt intimidation, detailed below.