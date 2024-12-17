Boom, boom, boom, Mr. Kirillov

“There should be an online list of Putin’s regime’s cronies with their addresses because it is not so complicated to know where they live. And you need to ensure that these people know you’re after them.”

This statement — blunt, aggressive, and comprehensive — was first made to me by Likud’s Amir Weitmann in an interview that went viral among the Euromaidan Press readers due to its sharpness and “spot-oneness” in early November.

That’s, however, just part of what he said to me, publicly and privately. I will not go into the latter, but the general message that Mr. Weitmann tried to convey to me and the State of Ukraine is along the lines of Talk Talk’s “Life is What You Make It.” In other words, you must learn to use the resources you have, even if you’re outmanned, outgunned, and besieged by enemies like Israel, to prevail.

But to do that…