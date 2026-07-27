And Now for Something Slightly Different

And Now for Something Slightly Different

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Willy Kruger's avatar
Willy Kruger
6d

Your articles are deep true insight on Ukraine! Love reading them Lesia

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Boris T.'s avatar
Boris T.
6d

yet another cбу ципсо goebbels propaganda talking head's article of the agonizing ukronazi regime...

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