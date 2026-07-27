Much of MAGA’s skepticism was rooted in the legacy of Iraq and Afghanistan, distrust of Washington’s foreign-policy establishment, anxiety about endless spending and the belief that Europe should carry more of its defense burden

When American right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson interviewed Russian ruler Vladimir Putin on Feb. 8, 2024, Putin answered the question of why he had invaded Ukraine with a lengthy and heavily disputed tour of Eastern European history.

American commentator Ben Shapiro responded by reposting a joke from The War Zone editor-in-chief Tyler Rogoway, comparing Putin’s answer to Dr. Evil’s famous autobiographical monologue in Austin Powers – including the father who was a “relentlessly self-improving boulangerie owner from Belgium.” At the time, it looked like a sarcastic take on Putin’s habit of presenting disputed historical claims as settled fact. In retrospect, it also captured a growing split on the American right over Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Two and a half years later, Carlson and other Russia-adjacent figures, including Candace Owens, face an emerging pro-Ukraine conservative camp. It includes Shapiro, who interviewed Zelensky in Kyiv, and – more recently and unexpectedly – MAGA activist Laura Loomer.

Kyiv Post spoke to people directly involved in Ukraine’s outreach to conservative America.

Overcoming the resistance

“Two years ago, I asked myself a hard question: If I, who was once mentored by the founder of Fox News, had never been to Ukraine, what would I believe about Ukraine’s resistance?” American journalist Joe Lindsley told Kyiv Post. “The answer wasn’t pretty. But it enabled me to understand why many Americans doubted the nobility of Ukraine’s resistance.”

Lindsley, who is based in Ukraine, has covered Russia’s full-scale invasion through his news service JP Lindsley while working to reach Americans across party lines, particularly Republicans.

“To persuade someone, you first have to understand them,” he said. “Russia convinced millions of Americans that supporting Ukraine means supporting ‘forever war.’”

Steven Moore, founder of the Ukraine Freedom Project, reached a similar conclusion.

“Russians spend $2 billion annually on propaganda, much of it directed toward conservatives,” he told Kyiv Post on the day Loomer recorded her interview with Zelensky.

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A former Republican congressional chief of staff, Moore arrived in Ukraine on the fifth day of the full-scale invasion. He realized that few people had experienced both the Ukrainian front and the floor of the US House of Representatives – and that his former colleagues in Washington lacked credible information.

Much of MAGA’s skepticism was rooted in the legacy of Iraq and Afghanistan, distrust of Washington’s foreign-policy establishment, anxiety about endless spending and the belief that Europe should carry more of its defense burden. Ukraine also came with political baggage tailored to conservatives: Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings, accusations of promoting a “woke agenda” and claims that Kyiv was hostile to traditional values. Russia exploited all of it.

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