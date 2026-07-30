How Iran Could Retaliate Against Ukraine
Tehran has threatened a response after a deadly strike on an Iranian vessel. I spoke to two Middle East experts to understand which retaliation scenarios are the likeliest
As Iran-Ukraine relations continue to deteriorate, Tehran has once again threatened Ukraine with action
On July 26, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Ukraine attacked one of its commercial vessels in the Caspian Sea, killing a sailor and injuring another, accusing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of acting “at Israel’s behest” and warned that the incident “cannot go unanswered.”