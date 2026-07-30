Iran has several ways to retaliate without firing from its own territory. Most are cheaper and harder to attribute than a symbolic attack on Ukraine.

As Iran-Ukraine relations continue to deteriorate, Tehran has once again threatened Ukraine with action

On July 26, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Ukraine attacked one of its commercial vessels in the Caspian Sea, killing a sailor and injuring another, accusing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of acting “at Israel’s behest” and warned that the incident “cannot go unanswered.”